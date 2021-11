Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It just so happened that on Nov. 7, when Pat Gee's article came out about the financial plight of historic Lin Yee Chung cemetery in Manoa, I was at the cemetery supervising a group of students from Punahou School ("Manoa Chinese Cemetery, rooted in the tradition of honoring ancestors, is struggling to stay afloat," Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7).

Stadium at UH-Manoa: a parking nightmare

The plan proposed by former governors Neil Abercrombie, Ben Cayetano and John Waihee to replace Aloha Stadium with dense housing and build a 22,000- to 27,000-seat stadium on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus is impractical and a disservice to football fans from Central and Leeward Oahu (“‘Hail Mary’ for housing,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 31).

Where would UH place a 27,000-seat stadium and the necessary parking? The lower campus parking structure doesn’t have enough capacity. Neither does the surrounding area. UH would have to shuttle fans in from satellite parking sites.

Halawa would have a rail station, so many fans could ride the rail to football games. But everyone would have to drive to games at the Manoa campus. Fans from Central and Leeward Oahu must travel an additional 10 miles on the busy H-1 Freeway to reach Manoa. And all those cars exiting lower campus would be a nightmare.

Go with the new Aloha Stadium in Halawa.

Carlton Saito

Wahiawa

Repeal 2nd Amendment to ease violence threat

Garen Wintemute’s research on the dangerous convergence of increased gun sales and the evaporation of civil discourse in America should not surprise anyone (“America under the gun,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, Nov. 10).

Many people are arming themselves because they are afraid of what the convergence of these trends means. Others are calling for more gun control legislation for the same reason. Both sides see the other side as evil.

The growing loss of tolerance in this country to opposing ideas, mixed with a broadening interpretation of what the constitutional right to “bear arms” means, is creating an explosive brew. No discussion about gun violence, no legal deliberation, no legislation to regulate the proliferation of guns in America can survive an invocation of the sacred Second Amendment.

Repealing the Second Amendment would help defuse this convergence time bomb by changing the discussion from a constitutional right to a regulated privilege to bear arms.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Mahalo to students who cleaned up cemetery

Through the school-sponsored Pigeon Project, the students spent three hours cleaning numerous grave markers that were difficult to read because of the presence of various biological elements. The students did an excellent job, and went away feeling that the experience was a rewarding one.

Mahalo to the students and to cemetery superintendent Robert Wong for supporting this effort. Cemeteries play an important role in society and should be preserved for future generations.

Nanette N. Napoleon

Kailua

Illegal businesses proliferate in Hawaii

Illegal commercial activity is out of control on all islands. County and state agencies trade blame and make excuses, and nothing ever gets done for regulation and enforcement at our beaches, parks and public land. Local government officials and employees responsible for enforcement appear to be too lazy to do their jobs.

The businesses violating licensing and permitting laws don’t pay taxes and don’t contribute to Hawaii’s economy. Many of them (especially surf schools, kayak tours, boat trips for tourists, yoga schools) call their employees “independent contractors” to avoid payroll taxes and medical insurance requirements.

Many don’t even bother to issue illegal 1099s; they just pay straight cash to part-time or full-time employees. Predatory employers hire transient workers who don’t pay income taxes while the business owners evade general excise and payroll taxes.

The predatory businesses and transient workers also contribute to the affordable housing shortage for residents with legal jobs who pay taxes.

Amber Coontz

Lahaina

Rail needs financially feasible alternatives

The financial disaster known as rail transit is without comparison. Really, how many taxpayers don’t mind paying an additional tax that was supposed to end, but now won’t? Pro-rail taxpayers are out there, but not many. As for the Omnitrak survey for Move Oahu Forward, the focus seems skewed and the wording indicates a bias, thus invalidating the results (“Survey finds support for Oahu hotel tax, help for rail,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 12).

Proposals to stop rail at the Middle Street/Keehi area, which could be used as a feasible transportation hub, already exist. Why aren’t fiscally responsible alternatives widely publicized and studied?

Now the transient accommodations tax is seen as a new money source for rail. Buckle up, residents and tourists, we are about to be hit with more taxes to pay for this money pit. Here’s a solution:

Tourists can pay a daily fee and ride. Citizens who want rail can pay an assessment, possibly like a utility bill or through tax returns, get a daily/monthly/yearly pass, and ride until they are blue in the face. Users also pay for maintenance and operations.

Les Inouye

Manoa

