Let’s hope that none of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure money goes to the rail project. It’s pretty evident that the ill-conceived rail was doomed from the start.

It’s clearly the worst money pit the city and state has ever seen, with no signs of relief in sight. What a shame for everyone.

Just imagine what could have been. For a fraction of the rail cost, we could have a fleet of electric buses running on dedicated lanes that would be the envy of cities around the world. Picture more buses than cars on any given major thoroughfare, with the major difference being that the buses are actually moving.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

HPD officers charged, but not agent Deedy

I find it very interesting that in commenting on the Christopher Deedy case, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, “So generally, the jurors are likely to give the benefit of the doubt to law enforcement (in Hawaii cases).”

So he’s reluctant to go ahead with an assault case (“No third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting of Kollin Elderts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16).

But even though a grand jury declined to indict the police officers involved in the Iremamber Sykap shooting, Alm used his office to indict these officers for murder anyway (“Honolulu prosecutor Steven Alm undeterred by outcome in Sykap case,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21).

Talk about contradicting himself and showing favoritism on picking and choosing whom he wants to charge.

Prentiss Moreno

Hilo

Emergency declarations won’t stop sea level rise

My initial reaction to your headline, “Beach erosion triggers alarm” (Star- Advertiser, Nov. 12): Is it really a surprise that seawater levels are rising?

The same article reported that the governor could not sign an emergency declaration because he was in Scotland at the COP26 climate conference, i.e., bragging about how well Hawaii is doing in cutting CO2 emissions. So our reaction to rising sea levels, which will continue to rise (with or without new groins), is a series of emergency declarations. That’s the plan?

Regardless of Hawaii’s CO2 reductions, sea levels will rise (it’s a global problem), and Waikiki, “the economic engine,” will be first on a long list to be inundated. When will the city and state start the infrastructure changes needed to respond to the threats to our public roads, water supply, sewage collectors and treatment systems, and much public property?

Dale Jensen

Kailua

Waikiki needs another Perry’s Smorgy eatery

Waikiki needs another Perry’s Smorgy! Remember Perry’s on the mauka corner of Kuhio and Kanekapolei streets?

It was a smorgasbord of wholesome food served open-air Hawaiian-style. There were entrees of golden fried chicken, pizza, beef stew and mahi mahi. Side tables offered mouth-watering real mashed potatoes and gravy, rice, pickled beets, corn on the cob, broccoli, green beans, hominy, sliced cheeses and bread and rolls. A salad bar featured lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, hot peppers and croutons with a variety of dressings.

Perry’s self-service drink machine poured unlimited Pepsi and iced tea. After downing your fill of these delights, you could visit the dessert bar where scrumptious chocolate or vanilla cake topped with colorful icing awaited. A machine poured out endless chocolate or vanilla ice cream.

It was truly a wonderland of satisfying home-cooked food. Nothing in Waikiki today even comes close to the dining paradise that was Perry’s Smorgy. Someone please bring it back!

Ray Graham

Waikiki

Marcos-Duterte duo not sole option for Filipinos

It is unfortunate that the article on the May 2022 presidential elections in the Philippines focused solely on the attention-grabbing side of Philippine politics — this alliance between the son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who died in exile here in Hawaii in 1989, and the daughter of current president Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration was known for its populist rhetoric and often bloody approach to criminality (“Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says Duterte’s daughter will be his running mate,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 13).

Since dual citizenship is now an option for immigrant Filipinos, those who opted to regain their Philippine citizenship can now vote in the May 2022 elections. The article should have mentioned that there are options other than this Marcos-Duterte alliance. Other presidential candidates include Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, the boxer Manny Pacquiao and the incumbent vice president, Leni Robredo.

Rose Cruz Churma

Kaneohe

Manoa drivers don’t recognize stop signs

When I took driver’s education, I learned that a stop sign meant just that: Stop. Apparently, some Manoa drivers didn’t get that lesson.

Driving home from school becomes a lot more dangerous when the people around you act like stop signs are suggestions. Every day, I see drivers slam on their brakes to avoid hitting a child crossing the street or another car trying to turn, all because they choose to ignore the bright red sign in front of them.

Not every driver elects to ignore important traffic signs, but the ones who do make driving in Manoa a worse experience. To those people, I encourage you to think about this the next time you get in your car: Is causing a car accident worth saving the extra five seconds it takes to stop?

Grace Stecher

Manoa

