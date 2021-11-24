comscore Satisfy taco cravings in Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Satisfy taco cravings in Kahuku

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 3:11 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Keeping things meaty Carne asada taco ($3.95)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Al pastor taco ($3.95)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Shrimp taco ($4.95)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Super chicken quesadilla ($10)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Papi’s Tacos owner Alejandro Ruiz

Born and raised in the city of Santa Ana, California, Papi’s Tacos owner Alejandro Ruiz says when he started feeding customers at his Kahuku food truck three years ago, he wanted to keep the Mexican flavors of his cuisine as authentic as possible. Read more

