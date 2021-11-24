Satisfy taco cravings in Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Born and raised in the city of Santa Ana, California, Papi’s Tacos owner Alejandro Ruiz says when he started feeding customers at his Kahuku food truck three years ago, he wanted to keep the Mexican flavors of his cuisine as authentic as possible.

His mother hails from Puebla, Mexico. He picked up additional cooking styles from the Yucatan Mayan culture — which incorporates lime juice, salt and peppers — while working in San Francisco and Oak-land restaurants. He also attended culinary school in San Francisco and trained in a variety of fine-dining eateries.

He says that everyone started calling him Papi (Daddy) because they couldn’t remember his name, and he often referred to them in the same way. So, that’s what he decided to call his food truck in Kahuku.

Ruiz explains that his truck is located in front of First Hawaiian Bank and is open for business from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. He also estimates that about 200 cars for patrons can fit at the site.

Ruiz arrived in Hawaii six years ago and helped start a food company with a friend who became his business partner. Later, when they went their separate ways, Ruiz started Papi’s Tacos.

“I wanted to showcase my abilities,” he says.

Among the items served at Papi’s is the carne asada taco ($3.95). Ruiz marinates the meat in beer to tenderize it, uses quality cuts of steak such as rib-eye, and adds a blend of seasonings.

“It’s really good and different,” he notes.

Another favorite is the al pastor taco ($3.95). It features cuts of pork butt marinated in pineapple, achiote and other spices.

Seafood lovers can dive into the shrimp taco ($4.95). Grilled shrimp are glazed with chipotle sauce and topped with homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, guacamole and sour cream.

“Everything is homemade. Nothing comes out of a can or anything like that. It’s all about the food and the love of food,” he adds.

For updates, follow Papi’s Tacos on Instagram (@papistacos808).

Papi’s Tacos

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Call: 714-366-9026

Instagram: @papistacos808

How to pay: Cash, credit card, Apple Pay

How to order: Walk-up or preorder by phone