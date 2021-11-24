Chaminade outside hitter Brooklen Pe’a named PacWest Player of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade outside hitter Brooklen Pe’a was named the PacWest Player of the Year on Tuesday, headlining an awards day dominated by the Silverswords.

Alexia Byrnes was named the Setter and Newcomer of the Year, while Kahala Kabalis Hoke was named the Coach of the Year.

Pe‘a and Byrnes were also named to the All-PacWest first team, along with libero Anna Dalla Vecchia. Joining them on the first team was Hawaii Hilo outside hitter Briana Beale.

Chaminade also placed three players on the second team — middle blockers Kyra McCain and Lataisia Saulala and outside hitter Greta Corti.

Tokunaga earns All-West Region honor

Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga was selected to the D2CCA All-West Region first team on Tuesday.

Tokunaga, the reigning PacWest Player of the Year, led the conference in goals and scoring, totaling 13 goals and four assists (30 points). She also led the NCAA West Region in goals scored and goals scored per match (0.92).

Hilo also placed Viviana Poli, Jodi Lillie and Filippa Graneld on the second team.

Miller’s record-tying night not enough

Hawaii Hilo’s Nikki Miller tied a school record for rebounds in a game but could not power the Vulcans to a win, as UHH fell 72-70 in overtime to Dakota Wesleyan.

Miller logged 14 points and 19 rebounds in the loss, her third double-double to open the season for the Vulcans (2-1). Mandi Kawaha added 19 points to lead Hilo. Matti Reiner led Dakota Wesleyan (5-2) with 15 points.

Vulcans’ men 19th in basketball rankings

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team was rewarded for its hot start to the season by earning the No. 19 ranking in the NABC Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

The Vulcans have opened the season 4-0, including an upset of Division I Northern Colorado in overtime. Hilo will look to continue making a splash as the Vulcans will face top-ranked Lubbock Christian (Texas) today.