Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 24, 2021 Today Updated 9:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Lakers at Pacers 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Nets at Celtics 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 76ers at Warriors 5 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: College Men Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago vs. Mich. St. 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Maui Invite: Third-place, Houston vs. Oregon 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Maui Invite: Championship, St. Mary’s vs. Wisconsin noon ESPN 22/222 70 Cancun Challenge: Consolation, Buffalo vs. Ill. St. 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 NIT Tip-Off Tournament: Xavier vs. Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Tarleton State at Michigan 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Boston Univ. at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Houston Baptist at Oklahoma 3 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Cancun Challenge: Final, St. F Austin vs. St. Louis 3:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Maui Invite: Seventh-place, Chaminade vs. Butler 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Jacksonville at Minnesota 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Texas Southern at BYU 4 p.m. BYUTV NA/409* 68* NIT Tip-Off Tourney: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU 5:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Maui Invite: Fifth-place, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 SoCal Challenge: Santa Clara vs. Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 GOLF Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Championship, first rd. 8 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Canucks at Penguins 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Ducks at Avalanche 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Leafs at Kings 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 TENNIS: World Team San Diego vs. Orange Cty.; Springfield vs. Chicago 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* SOCCER CONCACAF League: Semi, Motagua at Forge 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Mexican: Quarterfinal, Atlas at Monterrey 5:05 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76 VOLLEYBALL: College Women Arizona State at Oregon State 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Wake Forest at Miami 10 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA Tennessee at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Thursday TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: College Men Battle 4 Atlantis, First Semifinal: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Dayton at Miami 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Battle 4 Atlantis, Consolation: Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Alabama at Iona noon ESPN2 21/224 74 Alabama-Birmingham at New Mexico 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Maryland at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Belmont at Drake 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Battle 4 Atlantis, First Semifinal: Teams TBA 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Wooden Legacy: USC vs. Saint Joseph’s 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 San Francisco at Towson 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Louisville at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m CBSSN NA/247* 83 Wooden Legacy: Georgetown at S. Diego St 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Football: NFL Bears at Lions 7:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 Raiders at Cowboys 11:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Bills at Saints 3:20 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Football: college Fresno State at San Jose State 10:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Ole Miss at Mississippi State 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Golf Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Championship, first rd. 8 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 TENNIS: World Team New York vs. Springfield; Orange County vs. Chicago 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* SOCCER MLS: Timbers at Rapids 11:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 Mexico: Club Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL 5 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76 RADIO Today TIME STATION Maui Invite bkb final: Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin noon 1420-AM / 92.7-FM NBA: Lakers at Pacers 2 p.m. 1500-AM Thursday TIME STATION NFL: Bears at Lions 7:30 a.m. 1500-AM Men’s college bkb: Hawaii at Illinois-Chicago 10:50 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM NFL: Raiders at Cowboys 11:30 a.m. or JIP 1500-AM NFL: Bills at Saints 3:20 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM Previous Story Scoreboard