comscore Hawaii gives Eran Ganot his 100th career victory as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii gives Eran Ganot his 100th career victory as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Its two top scorers played just five minutes combined. But the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team still had enough firepower to lead all the way in the season’s first road game and deliver Eran Ganot’s 100th victory as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii earns Thanksgiving Day win in 1st round of Las Vegas Classic
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up