comscore Kokua Line: Can I use gift cards bought before the pandemic? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I use gift cards bought before the pandemic?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Question: I received gift cards the Christmas right before the pandemic that I never got to use because I stopped going out. Will they still be good? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii retailers optimistic that eased COVID restrictions will help holiday sales
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 18 – October 22, 2021

Scroll Up