Prep football: No. 1 Kahuku routs No. 5 Campbell to win regular season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football: No. 1 Kahuku routs No. 5 Campbell to win regular season

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku running back Kainoa Carvalho dove towards the endzone while being tackled by Campbell utility player Dominick Espinda.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku receiver Kainoa Carvalho and Campbell Sabers linebacker Tysic Puni fought for the ball during the first half.

Waika Crawford threw four first-half touchdown passes, including strikes of 6, 54 and 35 yards to Kealoha Kaio, as No. 1 Kahuku overwhelmed No. 5 Campbell 49-23 on Saturday night at the Sabers’ field. Read more

