comscore Off the News: Yajima lived to serve children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Yajima lived to serve children

  • Today
  • Updated 5:50 p.m.

It was all about the children throughout Loretta Yajima’s 75 years, starting with the Head Start Program and then at Hanahauoli School. But it was for her work at the helm of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center that she was best known. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Protect Hawaii’s coffee industry

Scroll Up