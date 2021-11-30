Off the News: Yajima lived to serve children

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was all about the children throughout Loretta Yajima’s 75 years, starting with the Head Start Program and then at Hanahauoli School. But it was for her work at the helm of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center that she was best known.

Yajima, who died Nov. 8, worked to keep the Kakaako center going through some tough times. Donations in her memory made out to the center can be sent to 111 Ohe St., Honolulu, 96813, perpetuating her mission; or give online (discoverycenterhawaii.org/donations).

Rental cars close by at HNL

The kickoff to a vacation on Oahu gets a lot easier Wednesday with the opening of the Honolulu Consolidated Rental Car Facility at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Nine rental companies — including all the big names – will be walking distance from the main terminal, a rare convenience at large airports.

The opening of the $377 million center also eases traffic congestion, as those constantly circling rental-car shuttles will no longer be needed. So even if you don’t need a car, this new facility could improve your airport experience.