comscore A beefy, comforting meal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

A beefy, comforting meal

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • Today
  • Updated 4:32 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

There are many more complicated versions of this beef roast, believed to be invented by a home cook in M-i-s-s-i-s-si-p-p-i. Read more

Previous Story
This ginger cake’s perfect for the holidays
Next Story
Long-simmering lamb for winter weather

Scroll Up