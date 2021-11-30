A beefy, comforting meal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are many more complicated versions of this beef roast, believed to be invented by a home cook in M-i-s-s-i-s-si-p-p-i. Some add in a stick of butter or make ranch dressing from scratch. This recipe calls for just three ingredients, but it works.

Chuck roast is one of the most reasonable cuts of beef to buy. Place the whole cut of meat in a pot and add an entire bottle of the pepperoncini peppers with its pickling juice. These are Italian spicy peppers that you might know from sub sandwiches. You can find a jar near the dill pickles and roasted peppers. Ranch dressing dry powder is then added. Using a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, cook for an hour and the delicious beef with lots gravy will be ready to serve. Alternatively, use a slow cooker or bake in the oven. Three ingredients make a dinner with personality that your family will remember.

Mississippi Roast

Ingredients:

• 1 3-4 pound chuck roast

• 1 16-ounce jar sliced or whole pepperoncini, retain liquid

• 2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing seasoning mix

Directions:

Using an instant pot, add the roast, the entire jar of pepperoncini with liquid and the ranch dressing powder. Cover and start on stew or for 50 minutes. Or, in a slow cooker, cook on low setting for 6-8 hours. Another alternative: place in a baking pan, cover with foil and bake 2-3 hours for 250 degrees. Use two forks to shred the beef. Serve hot with pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

Serves 6-8 as a main dish.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.