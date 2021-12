Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Barbara Johnson said it best: “A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.” National Cookie Day is coming up Dec. 4, and if you need an excuse to indulge, check out the following treats. Read more

Barbara Johnson said it best: “A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.” National Cookie Day is coming up Dec. 4, and if you need an excuse to indulge, check out the following treats.

Super stuffed

Known for its large, premium freshly baked gourmet cookies, Maui Cookie Lady’s (3643 Baldwin Ave.) desserts are all hand-rolled in small batches and feature locally sourced ingredients. My personal favorite is Da Half Baked ($7.50), which is a giant, 8-ounce chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Reese’s, Snickers and Oreos, along with a dab of malt. This is one of the Maui-based business’s bestselling products — one cookie is the size of four traditional cookies. To learn more, visit themauicookielady.com or call 808-793-3172.

Doughn’t you want some?

Cookie dough in flavors like banana Nutella and birthday cake is all the rage at Edible Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.), but you can find freshly baked cookies here, too. Options range from caramel sea salt and matcha white chocolate to ube and crème brûlée. The most popular flavors are milk and cereal and the regular chocolate chip cookie.

Call 808-947-7263 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ediblehnl).

Feast on these monster cookies

This Kaimuki bakery may be known for its cake bombs and ice cream, but don’t overlook its cookies. Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery’s (3632 Waialae Ave.) chocolate chip monster cookie ($6) weighs more than 6 ounces and is packed with chocolate chips. It’s not offered daily in the store, but Pipeline ships this cookie nationwide via online orders. Follow @pipelinebakeshop on Instagram to see the week’s featured menu items. Visit pipelinebakeshop.com to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).