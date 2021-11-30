comscore October visitor arrivals to Hawaii down 31% from 2019 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
October visitor arrivals to Hawaii down 31% from 2019

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

October visitor arrivals to Hawaii fell 30.8% compared with the same month in pre-pandemic times, according to preliminary statistics released Monday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

