Honolulu’s first and only female mayor, Eileen Anderson, dies at 93

Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen Anderson, the first and only woman ever elected to hold the mayor’s seat in Honolulu, was known as a trailblazer and role model.

Anderson, who served as mayor from 1981 to 1985, died Nov. 3 at the age of 93.

“The City and County of Honolulu mourns the loss of former Mayor Eileen Anderson,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “She is a terrific role model for all young girls, and for all the scrappy underdogs who dream of great things. Her contributions to the City will live on in perpetuity.”

Gov. David Ige echoed Blangiardi’s sentiments.

“Former Mayor Anderson was a trailblazer who was an inspiration to girls and young women who aspire to enter the political arena or become leaders in their chosen fields,” he said.

Anderson beat popular incumbent Mayor Frank Fasi in 1980, earning 70% of the vote.

“Mayor Eileen Anderson was a trailblazer … and as a come-from-behind candidate to win the election for mayor when no one initially thought she could win,” said former Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“She set a strong example for women in our state to dream the big dream, and the fortitude to go for it.”

However, Anderson was a pioneer before winning the mayoral seat.

Under Gov. George Ariyoshi she served as the first female director of the state Department of Budget and Finance from 1974 until she began her mayoral campaign.

That is where Mufi Han­nemann, who would become Honolulu mayor himself in 2005 but at the time was Ariyoshi’s special assistant, met Anderson.

“She was one of the stars of the Cabinet,” he said.

“She really knew the budget. I remember that very vividly when I met her, and why she stood out in my mind in that administration. … When I look at things that I’ve learned from people, it was that fiscal conservatism, fiscal discipline, fiscal responsibility.”

Ariyoshi said that because of her work in his administration, he asked her to run for mayor.

“She did, and won and did a great job as mayor,” he said in an email.

“Eileen was a very good person and Budget Director. She did a great deal for my administration. … She is my friend and I am sad at her passing.”

Andy Chang, who would become Anderson’s city managing director, got to know her when they were both part of Ariyoshi’s administration. At the time, he was director of what was called the state Department of Social Services and Housing.

“Hawaii lost a beloved leader, a trailblazer. She stood for integrity and responsibility,” he said.

When he was city managing director, he recalled, she would drive past the office after an event at night and see lights on because people were working late. He said she would come back upstairs to give them her support — even though, at the time, smoking indoors was allowed, and Chang laughed at how awful the office must have smelled.

One of the most controversial parts of Anderson’s time as mayor was her opposition to plans for mass transit. She killed funding for a rail system, refusing $5 million in federal funds.

“Why spend $5 million on a system that won’t be built?” Anderson asked at the time.

Chang still sticks by her decision.

“Making tough decisions, however politically unpopular, it maybe came easy to her because she always focused on the future,” he said.

“She was applauded by a few and condemned by many for ending the rail project. … Politicians can learn much from her history.”

She ran for a second term as mayor but was beaten by Fasi in 1984.

Anderson was originally from California, and moved to Hawaii in 1947.

After her time as mayor, Anderson and husband Clifford were active in community service groups such as Boy and Girls Scouts, Aloha United Way and Kaneohe Little League.

Anderson’s daughter, Patricia Anderson, emphasized her parent’s dedication to public serv­ice, even when it came to making tough choices for the city.

“With the job of leading the City and County of Honolulu came the responsibility of making difficult decisions that wouldn’t please everyone,” she said in a statement.

“Decisions whether in transportation, tourism, land, or business &industry, would have long term fiscal impacts that ultimately filtered down to the ‘Ohana and Aina of O‘ahu. … We are proud of her accomplishments and the legacy she leaves behind.”

Star-Advertiser columnist Richard Borreca contributed to this report.