Armed man outside U.N. prompts standoff, lockdown

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:47 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Flags of some of the 193 countries flew in the breeze, in June 2016, in front of the Secretariat building of the United Nations. United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down today for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

NEW YORK >> United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down today for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police said there was no danger to the public. People inside U.N. headquarters were told to shelter in place. The U.N. General Assembly and Security Council were both in session today.

The man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the U.N. complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.

The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.

