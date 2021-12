Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you for circling back on your earlier front-page article on the magnificent accomplishment of our state’s first kauhale site, a solution for homelessness that promotes community (“Home sweet tiny home,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28). As its progenitor Lt. Gov. Josh Green likes to say, “Housing is health care.”

This is certainly true, especially with the terrible impact on life expectancy that the homeless have in our state, which is known for its exceptional life expectancy. The completion of this site is a great milestone for Hawaii.

Gerald Busch, M.D.

Downtown Honolulu

Treat homeless people with true compassion

Compassion is a rare commodity.

The homelessness issue can be solved by treating homeless individuals as human beings rather than annoyances on the side of the road. They aren’t stray dogs you help to make yourself feel better. Rather than throwing them $20, take them somewhere to eat and have a conversation with them.

Don’t assume that they are just drug addicts and alcoholics. Those are things people turn to when nothing else in life works. Maybe they’re suffering from PTSD because they are veterans who fought for your freedoms.

Be like the good Samaritan. After all, why would they want to reintegrate into a society that looks down upon them just because they are or were homeless?

Ken Nakatsu

Kapolei

Nothing wrong with enforcing the rules

I read with interest the recent article about retaliation and harassment charges against Major Stephen Gerona, head of the District 3’s Criminal Investigation Division (“Major Stephen Gerona denies violating Honolulu Police Department policies,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 29).

Here is a man who takes his position seriously, who expects people to do the correct thing and if they don’t, he investigates them. OK. Isn’t that his responsibility? Others were quoted in the article saying nothing but good about Gerona, including he did all things by the book. That was his job.

So sad today that so many people do not accept criticism and whine and moan when it is against them. Instead, why don’t they look inside themselves and ask, “Have I personally been wrong?”

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

Police ignore bombs exploding in Kaneohe

For more than five months, someone has been exploding large aerial bombs in Kaneohe every week, twice a week. I’m talking large booms.

Where are the cops? Am I supposed to believe they can’t triangulate and locate this guy? Maybe it’s a cop shooting them off; they all cover for themselves. It’s annoying and illegal and we’re tired of it! Do your job, cops!

Michael O’Hara

Kaneohe

How can Navy handle major water-supply loss?

Nobody is questioning the importance of the Navy in Hawaii for national security (“Navy must consider national security needs,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 1).

However, for almost eight years, concerns and red flags have been raised about the safety of Oahu’s fresh water supply and the danger the Red Hill fuel tanks pose. The question that remains is: How much bottled water and water trucks can the Navy supply if there is a major leak that affects several hundred thousand residents at the same time? What is Plan B if the unthinkable happens?

What happens if Honolulu residents have unsafe water that cannot be used for anything, including brushing your teeth or taking a shower? One can discuss these problems for years, but it seems that more and more Oahu residents have come to the conclusion that talk is cheap. What is needed is action.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

Public agencies should be willing to reassess

In the course of our lives we are given numerous opportunities by which we all can do better, as wonderfully presented in the article by Colleen Rost-Banik, Jacquelyn Chappel and Kimo Cashman (“We can do better: lessons from arrest of a 10-year-old girl,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 25).

Our institutions are entrusted with the welfare and safety of citizens, so it is the hope that schools and law enforcement personnel exercise better sense and judgment in addressing admittedly difficult situations, recognizing not only their responsibilities but also their limitations.

Hopefully, schools and law enforcement do acknowledge and act on the need for regular reassessment of their appointed tasks by engaging other professionals, such as the Hawaii Scholars for Education and Social Justice, to better serve its public constituencies by expanded collaboration between agencies and institutions.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Silence about Jan. 6 muzzles the free press

Recent events have displayed a troubling thrust against the basic freedoms drawn up in the First Amendment: freedom of the press.

With only a handful of major news outlets, it may be perceived that a change in national parties (from majority Democratic to Republican) at the congressional level could result in banning critical newsworthy commentaries nationally.

This trend to muzzle the press has been already demonstrated by Congress’ suppressed investigation of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and the unwillingness of those subpoenaed to come forward and testify.

There are many other subtle examples, such as members of Congress unwilling to speak openly about their experiences at the Capitol when the mob stormed and destroyed fixtures and injured many.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

