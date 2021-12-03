Petroleum taints Red Hill well, Navy working to flush out water system
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
In the wake of the Red Hill water crisis, legislators held a news conference Thursday. State Sen. Donna Mercado-Kim spoke outside HSTA headquarters.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A military vehicle arrived at the Army’s Red Hill housing area to deliver drinking water to families affected by contamination of the Navy-run water system that serves the community.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree