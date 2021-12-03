comscore Petroleum taints Red Hill well, Navy working to flush out water system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Petroleum taints Red Hill well, Navy working to flush out water system

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM In the wake of the Red Hill water crisis, legislators held a news conference Thursday. State Sen. Donna Mercado-Kim spoke outside HSTA headquarters.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    In the wake of the Red Hill water crisis, legislators held a news conference Thursday. State Sen. Donna Mercado-Kim spoke outside HSTA headquarters.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A military vehicle arrived at the Army’s Red Hill housing area to deliver drinking water to families affected by contamination of the Navy-­run water system that serves the community.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A military vehicle arrived at the Army’s Red Hill housing area to deliver drinking water to families affected by contamination of the Navy-­run water system that serves the community.

The Navy has determined that its Red Hill drinking water well is contaminated with petroleum. Read more

Previous Story
Many Christmas trees already sold, but plenty still are available

Scroll Up