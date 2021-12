Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Emmalei Mapu delivered 14 kills as No. 6 Kahuku stunned No. 4 and previously unbeaten Moanalua 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 to capture the OIA Division I girls volleyball championship on Thursday night.

A raucous crowd of roughly 500 at Moanalua’s gym looked and cheered on. This is the 13th OIA girls volleyball title for Kahuku (12-1) and the first under coach Tuli Tevaga.

“I feel ecstatic. I’m so excited for the girls. They have worked really hard for this, so I’m so proud of them,” Tevaga said. “Everything we’ve worked on, I’m not surprised they came out and won.”

Makayla Fonoimoana tallied 12 kills, Mele Taumoepeau had nine kills in the middle and Chalei Reid seemed to be everywhere, using her 6-foot frame to help spark Kahuku’s attack. The freshman had blocks to end sets two and three, when the Lady Raiders rallied to take the lead in the match.

Moanalua’s superlative sophomore, Malu Garcia, finished with 24 kills and one ace. Kelia Giusta added 12 kills.

Moanalua (12-1) will begin play in the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships on Monday. Kahuku has earned an opening-round bye.

The opening set had three lead changes before key errors by Kahuku opened the door for the home team. Back-to-back digs by Giusta, including an accidental dig that turned into a kill, ended the first set and gave the home crowd plenty to roar about.

Kahuku regained momentum in the second set with a 6-3 lead, but hitting errors helped Moanalua come back to tie it at 14. Mapu came through with seven kills to spark Kahuku.

Moanalua led set three 5-2, but Kahuku rallied with a 15-7 run.

The final set featured eight lead changes. A 10-4 run by Kahuku closed out the match as Fonoimoana and Taumoepeau provided four kills each.