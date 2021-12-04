comscore Editorial: End of Maui sewer battle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: End of Maui sewer battle

  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Maui County’s years-long legal battle over its Lahaina sewage treatment plant have come to a merciful end. Now the real work begins. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Kauhale housing healthy option for homeless; Police ignore bombs exploding in Kaneohe; How can Navy handle major water-supply loss?

Scroll Up