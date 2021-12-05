Pearl Harbor survivor to get final wish when his ashes are interred within the USS Arizona
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:02 a.m.
COURTESY MILHORN FAMILY
Navy Lt. Harvey Milhorn, who served in Vietnam from April 1966 to April 1967 as part of his 30-year Navy career, will be interred within the USS Arizona per his wishes.
Harvey Hollis Milhorn, a 20-year-old gunner’s mate on the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941, died in 2002 at age 80. He will be interred in his former battleship at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Milhorn is pictured with his sister and brother in Tennessee.