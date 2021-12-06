comscore Column: Sunscreen policy calls for thoughtful patience, not fear | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Sunscreen policy calls for thoughtful patience, not fear

  • By Dr. George Martin
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 a.m.
  • George Martin, M.D., is a dermotologist in Kihei, Maui.

    George Martin, M.D., is a dermotologist in Kihei, Maui.

When faced with both environmental and public health challenges, we sometimes find ourselves having to make difficult trade-offs. Yet as difficult as these decisions can be, we must not make them hastily, or we risk compounding our problems rather than solving them. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Roundabouts better for traffic, air quality; UH website didn’t help Wahine fans; Red Hill, the 8th wonder of the world

Scroll Up