Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A much-loved offering at many Cantonese restaurants is duck noodle. It’s easy to make at home once you buy the rich-flavored poultry at your favorite Chinese takeout place. Read more

A much-loved offering at many Cantonese restaurants is duck noodle. It’s easy to make at home once you buy the rich-flavored poultry at your favorite Chinese takeout place.

The duck enhances the richness of the broth. Use the best refrigerated saimin noodles you can find or use dry instant ramen. Arrange the cooked noodles, roast duck and your choice of greens in a large bowl, then garnish with chopped green onions. Enjoy the hot soup with noodles. Slurp away.

Duck Noodle

Ingredients:

• 1/2 roast duck with sauce, chopped

• 4 baby bok choy, substitute choy sum

• 1 packet saimin noodles and soup

• 1/8 cup green onions, chopped

• Optional: Chinese parsley sprigs, dry hot mustard and soy sauce

Directions:

When you buy the roast duck, ask them to chop it. Select six pieces for the duck noodle and freeze the rest for another meal. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Slice baby bok choy in half lengthwise and add into the boiling water. Reduce heat to medium and cook about 3-4 minutes. Drain.

Prepare the saimin noodles and soup. Add pieces of duck to soup for 2-3 minutes to warm. Add the container of duck sauce to the soup.

When noodles are to your liking, drain and fill two bowls with them. Arrange duck pieces and baby bok choy on top. Add hot soup and garnish with green onions and Chinese parsley; serve with hot mustard and soy sauce.

Makes 2 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.