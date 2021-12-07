A perfect meal for wintery weather

There are some culinary combinations that cannot be improved upon, and apples and pork is surely one of them. This recipe calls for pan-frying boneless pork chops and serving them with butter-browned apples and a Normandy-style sauce made with cider and cream. It makes for a perfect cold weather meal.

Pork chops with apples and cider

Ingredients for the spiced salt:

• 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns

• 3 cloves

• 4 allspice berries

• 2 tablespoons sage, roughly chopped

• 1 and 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

Ingredients for the pork and sauce:

• 6 boneless pork chops, 4 ounces each

• 2 large apples

• 2 tablespoons butter

• All-purpose flour, for dusting

• 1/2 cup hard cider, plus 2

tablespoons

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 1 and 1/2 cups chicken broth

• 2 teaspoons potato starch dissolved

in 2 tablespoons cold water

• 3 tablespoons crème fraîche

• 1 tablespoon Calvados, optional

• 2 tablespoons chives, finely cut

• 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Directions:

Put peppercorns, cloves, allspice and sage in a mortar and grind to a powder. Remove to a bowl and stir in salt. Season pork chops on both sides with salt mixture. Cover; leave chops at room temperature to absorb seasonings for at least 30 minutes.

Peel, quarter and core apples, then cut each apple into 12 wedges. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and raise heat to medium-high. Add apple wedges in one layer and brown on one side, about 2 minutes. Brown on the other side and cook until apples are cooked through but still firm. Remove apples from pan and keep warm.

Add 1 tablespoon butter to pan and swirl to melt. Dust pork chops with flour, and place in pan and brown for about 4 minutes per side. Remove chops and keep warm on a platter in a low oven. Discard remaining butter. Add 1/2 cup cider to pan, raise heat to high and cook down to a syrup. Add mustard and chicken broth, and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Add potato starch and stir with a whisk. Stir in crème fraîche. Season to taste with remaining spiced salt. Add 2 tablespoons cider and the Calvados, if using. Cook for 1 minute more. Spoon sauce over the chops, then spoon the apples around the platter. Sprinkle with chives and parsley.

Total time: About 1 hour, serves 4-6.