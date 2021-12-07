A perfect meal for wintery weather

There are some culinary combinations that cannot be improved upon, and apples and pork is surely one of them. This recipe calls for pan-frying boneless pork chops and serving them with butter-browned apples and a Normandy-style sauce made with cider and cream. It makes for a perfect cold weather meal.
Pork chops with apples and cider
Ingredients for the spiced salt:
• 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
• 3 cloves
• 4 allspice berries
• 2 tablespoons sage, roughly chopped
• 1 and 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
Ingredients for the pork and sauce:
• 6 boneless pork chops, 4 ounces each
• 2 large apples
• 2 tablespoons butter
• All-purpose flour, for dusting
• 1/2 cup hard cider, plus 2
tablespoons
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1 and 1/2 cups chicken broth
• 2 teaspoons potato starch dissolved
in 2 tablespoons cold water
• 3 tablespoons crème fraîche
• 1 tablespoon Calvados, optional
• 2 tablespoons chives, finely cut
• 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
Directions:
Put peppercorns, cloves, allspice and sage in a mortar and grind to a powder. Remove to a bowl and stir in salt. Season pork chops on both sides with salt mixture. Cover; leave chops at room temperature to absorb seasonings for at least 30 minutes.
Peel, quarter and core apples, then cut each apple into 12 wedges. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and raise heat to medium-high. Add apple wedges in one layer and brown on one side, about 2 minutes. Brown on the other side and cook until apples are cooked through but still firm. Remove apples from pan and keep warm.
Add 1 tablespoon butter to pan and swirl to melt. Dust pork chops with flour, and place in pan and brown for about 4 minutes per side. Remove chops and keep warm on a platter in a low oven. Discard remaining butter. Add 1/2 cup cider to pan, raise heat to high and cook down to a syrup. Add mustard and chicken broth, and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Add potato starch and stir with a whisk. Stir in crème fraîche. Season to taste with remaining spiced salt. Add 2 tablespoons cider and the Calvados, if using. Cook for 1 minute more. Spoon sauce over the chops, then spoon the apples around the platter. Sprinkle with chives and parsley.
Total time: About 1 hour, serves 4-6.
