Vital Statistics: November 19 – Nov. 25

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­ Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 19-25

>> Hakan Ay and Sevgi Ay

>> Alex Davis Barttelt and Christina Lynn Dowd

>> Rachael Ann Biggerstaff and Emily Grace Vidler

>> Tiffany Justine Chow and Jeremy James Wustman

>> Jacob William Ferinde and Shannan Marie Cook

>> Ilissa Malia Fern and Peter Joseph Talkington

>> Kanisha Rajeev Hans and Michael Edward Kurish

>> Michael David Hideo Honda and Kelly Cristine da Silva Rodrigues Correa

>> Wilma Marie Hughes and Ralph Lavane Pleasant Jr.

>> Casey Lynn Kaimana Hulihee and Mele Wana‘ao Akaka Gasologa

>> Gracieuse Jean-Pierre and Andrew Raymond Foy

>> Frederik Rosenørn Jensen and Mariah Rose Sofris-Lozano

>> Corey Christopher Johnson and Marvetta Luccornya Coney

>> Jasmine Mikaela Knight and Kula Lahaina Funn

>> James Lantrip IV and Jessica Maile Nohealani Paaaina

>> Josh Wei-Zhong Leong and Hiromi Miyawaki

>> Yike Li and Xiaowei Lin

>> Teresa Marie Martinelli and Zachary Nyunt Chan

>> Christopher Jerie Mead and Tiffany-Heather Tabuyo Ulep

>> Dwaine Gerard Medeiros and Lucy Ida Aholelei

>> Ashlee Marie Morin and Robert Scott Dunten

>> Kristin Muir and Daniel Joseph Baylis

>> Charity Vaisigano Naea and John Raymond Tuitele

>> Srinivas Narasimhaiah and Namratha Edna Williams

>> Erik Ulises Ortega Hernandez and Aiyana Jazmín Flores- Barrera

>> Emily Paige Schnitzer and Ranson Kekoa Waiwai O Ka‘aina O Ni‘ihau Rivera

>> Charles Kui Hing Soon III and Kristine Marie Leary

>> Nickolaus Katsumi Sugai and Chelsea Leigh Coleman

>> Levi Austin Kulahiwa Sylva and Ohulani Mekealohaohiiaka Huihui-Gaytan-Perez

>> Ramazan Tas and Jewel Patricia U-Ahk-Vroman-Sanchez

>> Julie Marie Valdepena and Dan Mark Beatty

>> Jay Ramos Verano and Devaun Kaleoaloha Gamayo

>> Sung June Yun and Pui Ka Cheng

Filed Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

>> Jennifer Malia Alviar and Elijah Kealii Lincoln

>> Larry Deante Brown and Karen Jessenia Rivera Rivera

>> Angela Mei Ying Choy and Waylen Hiroki Miyashiro

>> Nicholas Anthony Di Vito II and Michael Richard Jeweler

>> Lisa Jin DiBianco and James William Galvin

>> Vivian Eng and Clark Michael Kromenaker Jr.

>> Travir Lawrence Fata and Evangeline Carol Wolphagen

>> Brittany Natalie Ford and Noah Michael Hardy

>> Tammie Jean Gregg and Mark Francis Lalla

>> Samantha Esmeralda Harmon and Christian John Dunwoody

>> Maria De Jesus Jaramillo and Humberto Nefthaly Negrete

>> Nina Aiko Kawewehionalani Ki and Viliami Vea Sii Tauatevalu

>> Diego Andres Martinez Lopez and Elizabeth Rose Wilson

>> Javier Alexander Mejia Duran and Michelle Reyes Flores

>> Lin Kananiokalani Paia and King George Koni Peterson III

>> Andres Valenzuela Perez and Fabiola Martinez

>> Fofogafetalai Peters and Pauline Vaitupu Kitiona

>> Jean-Francois Pusztaszeri and Wen Ching Audrey Chen

>> Roland Jmar Smith and Sparkle Angela Johnson

>> Melady Marie Sun and Gary Lopez

>> Bujar Tagani and Michelle Mei Ying Li

>> Craig Neil Thurman and Laurie Elizabeth Sadler

>> Christian Hendrik Unger and Vanessa Giesen

>> Keahi Kai Wahine Malia Verdusco and Shyrome Kawika Pahia

>> Michael John Wiegand and Kimberly Clare Kamps

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 19-25

>> Ali Jacob Aquino

>> Arturo James Aquino

>> Toa Machete Brink

>> Kainoa Ike Salas Castro

>> Aiden Hideki Cheung

>> Kairos Hiraya Chheuy

>> Clarity Grace Clay

>> Bowie Ailana Coles

>> Gisela Maye Desoto

>> Penelope Faye Desoto

>> Mars Leon Floyd

>> Isabella Marie Lai Fa Wahine Ok Akua Fuller

>> Ioane Auinamailelagi Kupa‘a Graycochea

>> Evangeline Ivy-Raine Hintzman

>> Fatima Nusaiba Hossain

>> Jordan John Kaho‘ea‘anamaiokameaaloha Jefferson Jr.

>> Romi ‘Alohilani Justo

>> Isla Kai Uy Lobaton

>> Kyrie Jacob Ryuu Kahekili Meyer

>> Kaiden Hollywood Miller

>> Naiah Rose Noelini Naeata

>> Kaleiwohi ‘A‘ahulihauikala‘ikuokekuamauna Osorio

>> Cameron David Oxford

>> Keakaokalani Ka‘ahanuimeke­aloha Pascua

>> Ayzen Gregory Visaya Ponce

>> Teagan Grace Powell

>> Miles Corpuz Rosaro

>> Ali‘i Joseph-Kurtis Soriano

>> Ezekiel Carrington St. John

>> Raiden Kainoaonakameakoa Stoner

>> Makoakamaheleonakuahiwi Michael James Yabes

>> Margaret Mae Zalewski

Filed Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

>> Freedom Peace Mika‘ele Alagao-Carreira

>> Tiaré Bree Kapomaikaiokeanuenueowaialeale Alsip-Freeny

>> Auoholani Zhavia Norah Barenaba

>> Katie Maureen Belflower

>> Kyro Legion Bernarte

>> Isaiah Antawn Bradley

>> Serina Kaimi Jornacion Busania

>> Giovanni Robert Machiaverna Cadet

>> Ezra Dennieli Cardona

>> Darmon Elmanuel Esquejo Cinco

>> Athena Rosemary Crowl

>> Mikaela Cecilia Kehaulani Cruz

>> Talisse Lunaire Diaz

>> Kyla Etsuko Gallagher

>> Chase Kazuyuki Goya

>> Hulalai A‘elakeaulikepu Sakurako Takeda Ha‘o

>> Case Ken Iokepa Inay- Kekahuna

>> Nairobi Josette Jamison

>> Kaito Alan Kam

>> Milo Ashton Kam

>> Drax Tomoichi Kamiya

>> Theodora Marie Liggett

>> Hokua Kapua‘ena‘ena Ka‘onohiokala Amelie Mamala

>> Henry Shinichiro Manaiakalaniikaua Marzan

>> Kaito Au Chin Chuen Matsubayashi

>> Reiley George Matsuoka

>> Rousseau Theodore McHugh

>> River Kaliko O Mamane William Medeiros

>> Florence Marissa Memmott

>> D’angelo Legion Millard

>> Coco Adele Kamalani Miller

>> Coco Kiele Miyashiro

>> Irene Jia Morehouse

>> Praislynn Nohealani Naki

>> Anson Dickson Namelo

>> Isaac Kaimipono Kenjiro Noa

>> Hirie Kekamale‘amaika‘ilikai Patton-Apo

>> Kalikiano Zion Pestilli

>> Reia Puga

>> Walter Ellsworth Putnam

>> Scarlett Awaiaulu‘iameke­alohaiku‘upuamakamae Queja-Kekahuna

>> Austin Matthew Roukema

>> MaiannAmari Rousan

>> Tevai Kamali‘iokekaimalie Kaina Sedeno

>> Rilyn-Jade Ka’imilani Silva- Olegario

>> Olivia-Joy Ku‘uleikuahiwi Simmons

>> Asher Kanaloa Sitarek

>> Archer David Sofio

>> Storm Cole Makaniikaikamaliuikaleoalii Spencer

>> Amara Makalapua Torres- Umi-Blair

>> Ivy Lenix Totorica

>> Jaxx Holokai Ushijima

>> Damien James Waiau Uta

>> Lucas Bishop Keao Uta

>> Titus Andrew Kamaha‘o Vasconcellos

>> Mila Maze Kiyomi Watanabe

>> Rextyn Kahananui Yin