Vital Statistics: November 19 – Nov. 25

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 19-25
>> Hakan Ay and Sevgi Ay
>> Alex Davis Barttelt and Christina Lynn Dowd
>> Rachael Ann Biggerstaff and Emily Grace Vidler
>> Tiffany Justine Chow and Jeremy James Wustman
>> Jacob William Ferinde and Shannan Marie Cook
>> Ilissa Malia Fern and Peter Joseph Talkington
>> Kanisha Rajeev Hans and Michael Edward Kurish
>> Michael David Hideo Honda and Kelly Cristine da Silva Rodrigues Correa
>> Wilma Marie Hughes and Ralph Lavane Pleasant Jr.
>> Casey Lynn Kaimana Hulihee and Mele Wana‘ao Akaka Gasologa
>> Gracieuse Jean-Pierre and Andrew Raymond Foy
>> Frederik Rosenørn Jensen and Mariah Rose Sofris-Lozano
>> Corey Christopher Johnson and Marvetta Luccornya Coney
>> Jasmine Mikaela Knight and Kula Lahaina Funn
>> James Lantrip IV and Jessica Maile Nohealani Paaaina
>> Josh Wei-Zhong Leong and Hiromi Miyawaki
>> Yike Li and Xiaowei Lin
>> Teresa Marie Martinelli and Zachary Nyunt Chan
>> Christopher Jerie Mead and Tiffany-Heather Tabuyo Ulep
>> Dwaine Gerard Medeiros and Lucy Ida Aholelei
>> Ashlee Marie Morin and Robert Scott Dunten
>> Kristin Muir and Daniel Joseph Baylis
>> Charity Vaisigano Naea and John Raymond Tuitele
>> Srinivas Narasimhaiah and Namratha Edna Williams
>> Erik Ulises Ortega Hernandez and Aiyana Jazmín Flores- Barrera
>> Emily Paige Schnitzer and Ranson Kekoa Waiwai O Ka‘aina O Ni‘ihau Rivera
>> Charles Kui Hing Soon III and Kristine Marie Leary
>> Nickolaus Katsumi Sugai and Chelsea Leigh Coleman
>> Levi Austin Kulahiwa Sylva and Ohulani Mekealohaohiiaka Huihui-Gaytan-Perez
>> Ramazan Tas and Jewel Patricia U-Ahk-Vroman-Sanchez
>> Julie Marie Valdepena and Dan Mark Beatty
>> Jay Ramos Verano and Devaun Kaleoaloha Gamayo
>> Sung June Yun and Pui Ka Cheng
Filed Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
>> Jennifer Malia Alviar and Elijah Kealii Lincoln
>> Larry Deante Brown and Karen Jessenia Rivera Rivera
>> Angela Mei Ying Choy and Waylen Hiroki Miyashiro
>> Nicholas Anthony Di Vito II and Michael Richard Jeweler
>> Lisa Jin DiBianco and James William Galvin
>> Vivian Eng and Clark Michael Kromenaker Jr.
>> Travir Lawrence Fata and Evangeline Carol Wolphagen
>> Brittany Natalie Ford and Noah Michael Hardy
>> Tammie Jean Gregg and Mark Francis Lalla
>> Samantha Esmeralda Harmon and Christian John Dunwoody
>> Maria De Jesus Jaramillo and Humberto Nefthaly Negrete
>> Nina Aiko Kawewehionalani Ki and Viliami Vea Sii Tauatevalu
>> Diego Andres Martinez Lopez and Elizabeth Rose Wilson
>> Javier Alexander Mejia Duran and Michelle Reyes Flores
>> Lin Kananiokalani Paia and King George Koni Peterson III
>> Andres Valenzuela Perez and Fabiola Martinez
>> Fofogafetalai Peters and Pauline Vaitupu Kitiona
>> Jean-Francois Pusztaszeri and Wen Ching Audrey Chen
>> Roland Jmar Smith and Sparkle Angela Johnson
>> Melady Marie Sun and Gary Lopez
>> Bujar Tagani and Michelle Mei Ying Li
>> Craig Neil Thurman and Laurie Elizabeth Sadler
>> Christian Hendrik Unger and Vanessa Giesen
>> Keahi Kai Wahine Malia Verdusco and Shyrome Kawika Pahia
>> Michael John Wiegand and Kimberly Clare Kamps
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 19-25
>> Ali Jacob Aquino
>> Arturo James Aquino
>> Toa Machete Brink
>> Kainoa Ike Salas Castro
>> Aiden Hideki Cheung
>> Kairos Hiraya Chheuy
>> Clarity Grace Clay
>> Bowie Ailana Coles
>> Gisela Maye Desoto
>> Penelope Faye Desoto
>> Mars Leon Floyd
>> Isabella Marie Lai Fa Wahine Ok Akua Fuller
>> Ioane Auinamailelagi Kupa‘a Graycochea
>> Evangeline Ivy-Raine Hintzman
>> Fatima Nusaiba Hossain
>> Jordan John Kaho‘ea‘anamaiokameaaloha Jefferson Jr.
>> Romi ‘Alohilani Justo
>> Isla Kai Uy Lobaton
>> Kyrie Jacob Ryuu Kahekili Meyer
>> Kaiden Hollywood Miller
>> Naiah Rose Noelini Naeata
>> Kaleiwohi ‘A‘ahulihauikala‘ikuokekuamauna Osorio
>> Cameron David Oxford
>> Keakaokalani Ka‘ahanuimekealoha Pascua
>> Ayzen Gregory Visaya Ponce
>> Teagan Grace Powell
>> Miles Corpuz Rosaro
>> Ali‘i Joseph-Kurtis Soriano
>> Ezekiel Carrington St. John
>> Raiden Kainoaonakameakoa Stoner
>> Makoakamaheleonakuahiwi Michael James Yabes
>> Margaret Mae Zalewski
Filed Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
>> Freedom Peace Mika‘ele Alagao-Carreira
>> Tiaré Bree Kapomaikaiokeanuenueowaialeale Alsip-Freeny
>> Auoholani Zhavia Norah Barenaba
>> Katie Maureen Belflower
>> Kyro Legion Bernarte
>> Isaiah Antawn Bradley
>> Serina Kaimi Jornacion Busania
>> Giovanni Robert Machiaverna Cadet
>> Ezra Dennieli Cardona
>> Darmon Elmanuel Esquejo Cinco
>> Athena Rosemary Crowl
>> Mikaela Cecilia Kehaulani Cruz
>> Talisse Lunaire Diaz
>> Kyla Etsuko Gallagher
>> Chase Kazuyuki Goya
>> Hulalai A‘elakeaulikepu Sakurako Takeda Ha‘o
>> Case Ken Iokepa Inay- Kekahuna
>> Nairobi Josette Jamison
>> Kaito Alan Kam
>> Milo Ashton Kam
>> Drax Tomoichi Kamiya
>> Theodora Marie Liggett
>> Hokua Kapua‘ena‘ena Ka‘onohiokala Amelie Mamala
>> Henry Shinichiro Manaiakalaniikaua Marzan
>> Kaito Au Chin Chuen Matsubayashi
>> Reiley George Matsuoka
>> Rousseau Theodore McHugh
>> River Kaliko O Mamane William Medeiros
>> Florence Marissa Memmott
>> D’angelo Legion Millard
>> Coco Adele Kamalani Miller
>> Coco Kiele Miyashiro
>> Irene Jia Morehouse
>> Praislynn Nohealani Naki
>> Anson Dickson Namelo
>> Isaac Kaimipono Kenjiro Noa
>> Hirie Kekamale‘amaika‘ilikai Patton-Apo
>> Kalikiano Zion Pestilli
>> Reia Puga
>> Walter Ellsworth Putnam
>> Scarlett Awaiaulu‘iamekealohaiku‘upuamakamae Queja-Kekahuna
>> Austin Matthew Roukema
>> MaiannAmari Rousan
>> Tevai Kamali‘iokekaimalie Kaina Sedeno
>> Rilyn-Jade Ka’imilani Silva- Olegario
>> Olivia-Joy Ku‘uleikuahiwi Simmons
>> Asher Kanaloa Sitarek
>> Archer David Sofio
>> Storm Cole Makaniikaikamaliuikaleoalii Spencer
>> Amara Makalapua Torres- Umi-Blair
>> Ivy Lenix Totorica
>> Jaxx Holokai Ushijima
>> Damien James Waiau Uta
>> Lucas Bishop Keao Uta
>> Titus Andrew Kamaha‘o Vasconcellos
>> Mila Maze Kiyomi Watanabe
>> Rextyn Kahananui Yin
