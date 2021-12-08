First Hawaiian Bank employees, retirees donate record $910,225

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank announced Tuesday that bank employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season by donating $910,225 to 36 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign.

Through the Kokua Mai giving program, employees contribute to causes and charities that are personally meaningful to them. Since the program’s inception in 2007, employees and retirees have donated over $10.4 million through Kokua Mai in support of thousands of people who receive assistance through nonprofit organizations. The bank said 98% of its employees made financial donations to Kokua Mai this year.

This year, employees added four new Kokua Mai agencies: Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, Hope Services Hawaii, Maui Foodbank and Partners in Development.

The program is run completely by employees with the bank covering all program costs so that 100% of every employee contribution goes to their local charity of choice in the communities FHB serves. The program includes a variety of activities to encourage employees to donate, from baked goods and book sales to online auctions.

This year, Kokua Mai was from Oct. 1-29 and benefited the following organizations that focus on health, education, self-sufficiency and life-sustaining services:

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam &Northern Mariana Islands Chapters; Aloha Harvest; Aloha United Way; Ayuda Foundation; Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaii; Blood Bank of Hawaii; Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii; Catholic Charities Hawaii; Child and Family Serv­ice; Domestic Violence Action Center; Easter Seals Hawaii; Family Programs Hawaii.

Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.; Hale Makua Health Services; Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation; Hawaii Foodbank; Hawaii Island United Way; Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation; Hope Services Hawaii; HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support); Imua Family Services; Kama‘aina Kids; Kauai Hospice; Kauai United Way.

Lanai Community Association; Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Guam; Maui Foodbank; Maui United Way; Palama Settlement; Partners in Development; Pali Momi Women’s Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment); Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii; Salvation Army Hawaii (includes Guam and Saipan Corps); Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.; Teach for America; Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.