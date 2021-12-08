comscore First Hawaiian Bank employees, retirees donate record $910,225 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank employees, retirees donate record $910,225

  • By Star-advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • First Hawaiian Bank Pearlridge

First Hawaiian Bank announced Tuesday that bank employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season by donating $910,225 to 36 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign. Read more

