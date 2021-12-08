Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific University falls to Loyola Marymount By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Division I Loyola Marymount took down Hawaii Pacific 66-52 on Tuesday night at The Shark Tank to snap a two-game skid, including a 76-63 loss to the Sharks’ island neighbors, the Rainbow Wahine, on Sunday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Division I Loyola Marymount took down Hawaii Pacific 66-52 on Tuesday night at The Shark Tank to snap a two-game skid, including a 76-63 loss to the Sharks’ island neighbors, the Rainbow Wahine, on Sunday. The exhibition loss for the Division II Sharks (4-3, 1-1 PacWest) will not count against their record, but the win will count for the Lions (3-5). Makaela Zeldenryk led the Sharks with 15 points, while Julia Razo added 11 points and Tavia Rowell 10 to round out the double-digit scorers. LMU was led by Khari Clark’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Johnson chipped in 12 points, Alexis Mark added 11, and Kimora Sykes scored 10. The Sharks will return to their conference slate with a road matchup at Hawaii Hilo. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Previous Story Kamehameha defeats Kapolei to advance in girls state volleyball play