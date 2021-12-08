comscore Hawaii Pacific University falls to Loyola Marymount | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific University falls to Loyola Marymount

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Division I Loyola Marymount took down Hawaii Pacific 66-52 on Tuesday night at The Shark Tank to snap a two-game skid, including a 76-63 loss to the Sharks’ island neighbors, the Rainbow Wahine, on Sunday. Read more

