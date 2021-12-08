Hawaii Pacific University falls to Loyola Marymount

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Division I Loyola Marymount took down Hawaii Pacific 66-52 on Tuesday night at The Shark Tank to snap a two-game skid, including a 76-63 loss to the Sharks’ island neighbors, the Rainbow Wahine, on Sunday. Read more

Division I Loyola Marymount took down Hawaii Pacific 66-52 on Tuesday night at The Shark Tank to snap a two-game skid, including a 76-63 loss to the Sharks’ island neighbors, the Rainbow Wahine, on Sunday.

The exhibition loss for the Division II Sharks (4-3, 1-1 PacWest) will not count against their record, but the win will count for the Lions (3-5).

Makaela Zeldenryk led the Sharks with 15 points, while Julia Razo added 11 points and Tavia Rowell 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.

LMU was led by Khari Clark’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Johnson chipped in 12 points, Alexis Mark added 11, and Kimora Sykes scored 10.

The Sharks will return to their conference slate with a road matchup at Hawaii Hilo. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.