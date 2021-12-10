State high school volleyball: 2 from OIA, 2 from ILH in semifinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Emmalei Mapu and Makayla Fonoimoana pounded 11 kills each as Kahuku swept Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion Hilo 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships.

A crowd of roughly 400, mostly in red Kahuku gear, watched at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium. OIA champion Kahuku (13-1) will play Kamehameha today at Moanalua in the semifinal round.

“The girls played well. I’m excited to watch this (Kamehameha-Baldwin) game and get ready for tomorrow night,” Lady Raiders coach Tuli Tevaga said. “We came out firing a little bit more. We came out a little more aggressive. We were able to adjust when we needed to and keep ourselves more consistent.”

Kahuku’s serve was sometimes dominant, with seven aces in all. Kahuku also had a 7-0 advantage in blocks.

Freshman Chalei Reid tallied eight kills and one block. Kalikokukahimakawai Schilling added five kills and two blocks. Hehea Pulotu had two aces. Madison-Marie Mamizuka dished 18 assists and ShaCe Niu dished 14.

“For us as seniors, it’s hard to accept that this is our last week, so we came here and want to keep fighting,” Mapu said.

Kahuku and Hilo had a common opponent this season in Waianae, and a common result — the Red Raiders beat the Seariders in five sets during the OIA playoffs last week, and the Vikings did the same Monday in the opening round of the state tourney. Hilo co-head coach Kaleinani (Kabalis) Kahananui hoped that portended a closer battle.

“I wish that our girls showed up a little more. I know their potential. It’s a different crowd. We didn’t play with any crowds,” Kahananui said. “I wish we had more time to push them. Sometimes you’ve got to take a loss and a win at the same time. Kahuku is always solid, period, since I was playing. Anything is possible and they came out banging. They’ve got great setters and hitters, and they pushed through.”

Hilo (4-3) got seven kills and an ace from sophomore Kalikokupuna Kealoha. Kyanna Gabriel, a junior, chipped in five kills. Junior Eleina Young had 15 assists and three of her team’s five aces.

The opening set was 3-all when Kahuku went on a 7-0 run with Anastasia Mioi at serve to take command. Fonoimoana had six kills and one ace in the opening set. Mapu delivered with power and finesse from the middle and had seven kills as well.

Kahuku, which never trailed in the match, opened an 11-3 lead in the second set, sparked by an ace from Mamizuka. Hilo got within 16-11, but Kahuku scored the next seven points to win going away.

Kahuku then zoomed to a 17-3 lead, rotating reserves into the third set. Young had two of her aces in that final set as the Viks cut the margin down to nine points.

Kamehameha 3, Baldwin 0

Nadia Koanui delivered 13 kills and Sierra Scanlan tallied six of her team’s 11 aces as the ILH runner-up Warriors handed the MIL champion Bears their first loss of the season, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.

Kamehameha (10-5) will meet OIA champion Kahuku today at Moanalua in the semifinal round.

“It’s a good team win for us, finding ways to execute as best we could. Everybody was in there doing what we had to do. Different people contributing was key for us, and that’s what we’re going to need as we continue to advance through this tournament,” Warriors coach Chris Blake said.

Baldwin’s young team — many of its key players are freshmen — knew about Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai (five kills, ace) and Maui Robins (two kills), but Koanui’s prowess from the right side threw the Bears for a loop.

Scanlan finished with 24 assists. Adrianna Arquette added six kills, Moana Peaua had five and Tia Kapihe chipped in four. Libero Payton Oliveira had two aces.

Freshman Amanda Naipo had six kills to lead Baldwin (13-1). Junior Faith Alvior had five kills and two blocks, and freshman Ariana Naipo also had five kills. Freshman setter Lilinoe Paschoal dished 18 assists.

“Whenever you play one of the big dogs, there’s a level of play you can never prepare for at home,” Bears coach Al Paschoal said. “Kamehameha was sleepwalking a bit, but once they woke up they went on a serving run. Our freshmen didn’t quit, so I’m proud of them.”

Scanlan’s serve had a life of its own, a floater/knuckleball that baffled the Bears.

“It was very hot when we came in here,” she said. “I was really focusing on my deep serve, floating it to the corners, things like that.”

Punahou 3, Mililani 0

Jaclyn Matias dished out 28 assists and added 15 digs as the Buffanblu swept the Trojans 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.

Lucky-Rose Williams led Punahou with eight kills, aided by seven each from Belle Iosua and Haumea Marumoto.

Aria Miller led Mililani with nine kills and Jaelyn Tang added eight. Reece Nakagawa dug up 23 shots for the Trojans.

Moanalua 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Kamaluhia Garcia buried 17 kills and Keilia Giusta added 12 as Na Menehune beat the Warriors 25-17, 25-22, 28-26.

Allexis Iramina had 31 assists and 14 digs for Moanalua, while Zoe Slaughter (22 digs) helped her out in the back row.

Maela Honma led Kamehameha-Hawaii with 13 kills and 22 digs in the sweep.

Division II

University 3, Radford 0

The top-seeded Junior Rainbows defeated the Rams 25-20, 25-12, 25-14.

University, which is in the tournament for the first time since 2010, was the only one of the four seeded teams to advance to the semifinals, where it will face Damien today at 7 p.m. at Kaimuki.

Damien 3, Hawaii Prep 1

The Monarchs defeated the Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion Ka Makani 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12.

Damien will take on top-seeded University at 7 p.m. today at Kaimuki.

Maryknoll 3, Waimea 0

The Spartans upset the No. 2 Menehune 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 to eliminate the Kauai Interscholastic Federation champion.

Maryknoll, which is in the semifinals for the first time, will take on Le Jardin at 5 p.m. today at Kaimuki.

Le Jardin 3, Seabury Hall 1

The Bulldogs defeated the third-seeded Spartans 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12.

With the win, the Division II semifinals will feature four ILH schools. Le Jardin, which has played in six straight state tournaments, will take on Maryknoll at 5 p.m today at Kaimuki.

Le Jardin last won a state championship in 2017.