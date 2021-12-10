comscore State high school volleyball: 2 from OIA, 2 from ILH in semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State high school volleyball: 2 from OIA, 2 from ILH in semifinals

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
    Kahuku’s Makayla Fonoimoana attempted a kill against Hilo’s Kamaleimahie Auwae on Thursday.

Emmalei Mapu and Makayla Fonoimoana pounded 11 kills each as Kahuku swept Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion Hilo 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships. Read more

