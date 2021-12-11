comscore ‘Die-in’ staged at state Capitol to protest Navy’s handling of Red Hill tainted-water problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Die-in’ staged at state Capitol to protest Navy’s handling of Red Hill tainted-water problem

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

    During the Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream, Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer Ernie Lau said the Halawa shaft could be shut down for years, even permanently, amid the Red Hill water contamination crisis.

  Jamaica Osorio of UH Manoa Indigenous Politics sang "Aloha 'Oe" while protesters sprawled on the ground around him. People gathered Friday at the state Capitol calling for the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility to be shut down.

    Jamaica Osorio of UH Manoa Indigenous Politics sang “Aloha ‘Oe” while protesters sprawled on the ground around him. People gathered Friday at the state Capitol calling for the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility to be shut down.

A diverse crowd of about 250 joined a “die-in” on the grounds of the state Capitol Friday afternoon to protest the Navy’s handling of the water-contamination crisis at Red Hill, which has sickened thousands of military family members and possibly threatens a major source of drinking water for the broader community. Read more

