comscore Free Stores offer local gardeners an outlet for extra clippings, seeds and even books | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Garden Variety

Free Stores offer local gardeners an outlet for extra clippings, seeds and even books

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Norma and Beatriz Capati with the free plant offerings at their home in Ewa Beach.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Norma and Beatriz Capati with the free plant offerings at their home in Ewa Beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gaye Chan arranged foraged plants and vegetables at her Free Store fronting her house in Kaneohe. Chan gives away plants and seeds and also receives donations of plants from others.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gaye Chan arranged foraged plants and vegetables at her Free Store fronting her house in Kaneohe. Chan gives away plants and seeds and also receives donations of plants from others.

Backyard gardeners always have more fruits and vegetables than they could possibly eat or an excess of ornamental clippings and seedlings to fill another yard. And like plant lovers everywhere, they hate seeing anything go to waste. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Hyunwoo feels betrayed by Seongjun on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Scroll Up