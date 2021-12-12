Oahu native Jacob Batalon reprises his acclaimed role in the new “Spider-Man” film
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 4:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
NETFLIX
Jacob Batalon also stars in the holiday romantic comedy “Let It Snow,” which was released by Netflix in 2019.
COURTESY SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT
Jacob Batalon is pictured above with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opens Thursday.
-
COURTESY SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT
Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland and Zendaya in a scene from Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree