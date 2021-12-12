Television: Q & A

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Do you know when “Ozark” will be returning?

Answer: The Netflix series starring Jason Bateman will debut what it’s calling “Season 4 Part 1” on Jan. 21. That seven-episode run is the first part of the show’s final season, with the remaining seven episodes to air at a date still to be announced.

Q: On “The Rookie,” the first episode of this season had Jackson killed off. Did the actor who plays him decide to leave the show?

A: Yes. Titus Makin Jr., who had played young policeman Jackson West, reportedly decided to leave and the show then killed his character. As of this writing, Makin has not made public a reason for departing the series, where he had been appearing since it began in 2018.

Q: Where was it that the nightingale sang — Berkeley Square or Barkley Square? And where is that square? I always presumed it was in Oslo or Stockholm.

A: The classic, much-recorded English song is titled “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” referring to a location in London. But the word is pronounced “Barkley.” It’s just one example of the way people can argue over song lyrics. For example, there has been a long debate about Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” and whether Mary’s dress waves or sways. Believe me, I am not trying to start a “Jeopardy!”-level onslaught of mail about that. But there was a fresh wave — not sway — of debate about this in the summer of 2021, including articles in both the Los Angeles Times and the New Yorker. Although Springsteen has reportedly sung both “waves” and “sways,” the final answer now is “sways.”

Q: While we were living in Arkansas in the late ’80s we saw a movie called “End of the Line,” we think. Wilford Brimley was in it, we think. It was a story about a railroad that I think was closing. I am not really sure about the rest. Is this a movie that exists?

A: Your thinking is fine. “End of the Line” starred Brimley, Levon Helm, Kevin Bacon, Holly Hunter and others, and was released in 1987. I have seen it streaming for free on Plex, IMDb TV and VUDU. It is also for rent and sale digitally on Amazon. There was a DVD release quite a few years ago, and even a VHS release.

Q: After many months of enjoying classic “MASH” episodes, I am hopeful that the future brings us the equally classic “Cheers” and “Six Feet Under.”

A: You can find both those shows with a little work. Your letter included a picture of the first season of “Cheers” on DVD, and the complete series of that and “Six Feet Under” are on disc. (You may want to see if your local library has those discs to avoid paying for them.) Both are also available as downloads on Amazon Prime. And “Cheers” is on the streaming service Paramount+ while “Six Feet Under” is on HBO Max.

Rich Heldenfels, Tribune News Service

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.