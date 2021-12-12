comscore David Shapiro: Honor Bob Dole by embracing his call to heal America | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Honor Bob Dole by embracing his call to heal America

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Eulogies of the late Republican Sen. Bob Dole noted the personal civility and spirit of political compromise he and his generation of lawmakers represented. Read more

Previous Story
Neighbor island housing markets strong in November
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 1 – Nov. 5, 2021

Scroll Up