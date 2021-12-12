Sports Diamond Head Classic tickets go on sale Monday By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tickets for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will go on sale Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tickets for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will go on sale Monday. The eight-team men’s basketball tournament, hosted by the University of Hawaii, will be played Dec. 22, 23 and 25 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. There will be two sessions each day. Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., tickets may be purchased at etickethawaii.com or at the Stan Sheriff Center box office (9 a.m. through 5 p.m.). All attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. Spectators must download the LumiSight UH health-check app to provide their health status and information. This is the 12th Diamond Head Classic. UH, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Wyoming, BYU and Liberty are the participants. BYU and Liberty competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Ticket packages: >> Six sessions (12 games): $125 (lower level), $90 (upper level J-BB, HH-Q), $70 (upper level, CC-GG, P-K). Reserved sessions: >> Dec. 22 evening, Dec. 23 evening, or both Dec. 25 sessions: $32 (lower level), $22 (upper level, J-BB, HH-Q), $15 (upper level, CC-GG, P-K). >> Dec. 22 or Dec. 23 daytime session: $10 general admission. Previous Story State volleyball: Devin Kahahawai, No. 2 Kamehameha get last laugh on No. 1 Punahou