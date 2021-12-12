Diamond Head Classic tickets go on sale Monday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tickets for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will go on sale Monday. Read more

Tickets for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will go on sale Monday.

The eight-team men’s basketball tournament, hosted by the University of Hawaii, will be played Dec. 22, 23 and 25 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. There will be two sessions each day.

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., tickets may be purchased at etickethawaii.com or at the Stan Sheriff Center box office (9 a.m. through 5 p.m.).

All attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. Spectators must download the LumiSight UH health-check app to provide their health status and information.

This is the 12th Diamond Head Classic. UH, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Wyoming, BYU and Liberty are the participants. BYU and Liberty competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Ticket packages:

>> Six sessions (12 games): $125 (lower level), $90 (upper level J-BB, HH-Q), $70 (upper level, CC-GG, P-K).

Reserved sessions:

>> Dec. 22 evening, Dec. 23 evening, or both Dec. 25 sessions: $32 (lower level), $22 (upper level, J-BB, HH-Q), $15 (upper level, CC-GG, P-K).

>> Dec. 22 or Dec. 23 daytime session: $10 general admission.