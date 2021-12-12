Kahuku Red Raiders, down 14-0, battle back to beat Mililani for their fifth league title in six tries
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho broke free for a 46-yard touchdown reception against Mililani that cut the Trojans’ lead to 14-7 in the first quarter.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford (1) connected with Liona Lefau for the game-winning touchdown against Mililani on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree