NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made a tackle on a kickoff against the Raiders, stopping Teyo Johnson at the 23-yard line. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: The Colts were on a bye this week.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: The Patriots were on a bye this week.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: With Linval Joseph back from the COVID-19 list, Fehoko was declared inactive before the game. Joseph did not play.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was declared inactive before the game despite the Chargers being down two starters in the defensive backfield.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: His breakout season continued with six tackles (two of them for losses) and a pass deflection before being injured on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter. SI.com reported that it is a sprained knee and no tear and suggested he might play next Sunday with a brace.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was the first guard off the bench against the Lions.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: The team had a bye this week.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Drilled a career-bestand franchise record 61-yard field goal to end the first half against the Seahawks. He also booted a 21-yard field goal and an extra point and nailed a 49-yarder that was wiped out by a penalty. He also handled kickoffs.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: The Eagles had a bye this week

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got in for one play against the Chiefs and handed the ball off but it was nullified by a penalty.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: His team had a bye.