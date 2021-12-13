Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made a tackle on a kickoff against the Raiders, stopping Teyo Johnson at the 23-yard line. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: The Colts were on a bye this week. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: The Patriots were on a bye this week. FARRINGTON >> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: With Linval Joseph back from the COVID-19 list, Fehoko was declared inactive before the game. Joseph did not play. KAHUKU >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was declared inactive before the game despite the Chargers being down two starters in the defensive backfield. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: His breakout season continued with six tackles (two of them for losses) and a pass deflection before being injured on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter. SI.com reported that it is a sprained knee and no tear and suggested he might play next Sunday with a brace. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was the first guard off the bench against the Lions. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: The team had a bye this week. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Drilled a career-bestand franchise record 61-yard field goal to end the first half against the Seahawks. He also booted a 21-yard field goal and an extra point and nailed a 49-yarder that was wiped out by a penalty. He also handled kickoffs. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: The Eagles had a bye this week >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got in for one play against the Chiefs and handed the ball off but it was nullified by a penalty. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: His team had a bye. Previous Story Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina wins Honolulu Marathon; Canada’s Lanni Marchant takes women’s race Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 13, 2021