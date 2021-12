Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Few would question the value of commemorating Juneteenth as a day of racial reckoning and reconciliation. Turning it into a state holiday, as a City Council resolution suggests, reveals the complexities of officially sanctioned paid days off.

The state calendar already has 14 holidays, and a new one on June 19 would follow closely on Kamehameha Day (June 10). Perhaps the holiday to give up in exchange would be Good Friday, a strictly religious observance that lacks the secular trappings of Christmas.