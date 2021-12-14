comscore U.S deputy defense secretary ordered to visit Navy’s Red Hill facility, meet with Hawaii leaders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S deputy defense secretary ordered to visit Navy’s Red Hill facility, meet with Hawaii leaders

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY Military officials say they are working closely with the state Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities. Above, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performed inspections and sampling at an affected water well Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APR. 30 U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday he is “personally monitoring” efforts to mitigate contamination of the Navy’s water supply on Oahu. Above, Austin spoke at a change-of-command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in April.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday he is “personally monitoring” efforts to mitigate contami­nation of the Navy’s water supply on Oahu, which serves some 93,000 people. Read more

