Kahuku enters state tournament at No. 1 in high school football poll
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford scrambled away from the Mililani defense during the OIA Open Division championship game on Friday at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree