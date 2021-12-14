Kahuku enters state tournament at No. 1 in high school football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected 11 of 12 first-place votes to remain a staunch No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday.

The Red Raiders defended their OIA Open Division title (from 2019) over the weekend with a 21-14 come-from-behind win over Mililani. Kahuku has not won an Open Division state championship yet. Its previous state title came in 2015 in Division I, prior to the introduction of the Open Division.

No. 2 Saint Louis collected the remaining first-place vote. The ILH champion will play Mililani on Saturday in the Open Division semifinals. The Crusaders have not played a game since Nov. 5, when they defeated Kamehameha 35-21 for the league crown.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis

Rank School W-L overall W-L League PTS LW

1. Kahuku (11) 8-0 7-0 OIA Open 119 1

2. Saint Louis (1) 5-3 2-2 ILH Open 109 2

3. Mililani 5-2 5-1 OIA Open 94 3

4. Kamehameha 3-3 3-1 ILH Open 74 4

5. Campbell 5-3, 4-3 OIA Open 62 5

6. ‘Iolani 9-0 5-0 ILH D-I/D-II 58 6

7. Punahou 1-4 1-4 ILH Open 41 7

8. Lahainaluna 6-0 6-0 MIL 40 8

9. Waianae 3-6 3-4 OIA Open 23 9

10. Konawaena 6-0 6-0 BIIF 22 10