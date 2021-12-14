comscore Kahuku enters state tournament at No. 1 in high school football poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku enters state tournament at No. 1 in high school football poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford scrambled away from the Mililani defense during the OIA Open Division championship game on Friday at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kahuku collected 11 of 12 first-place votes to remain a staunch No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. Read more

