Off the News: Vital support work at Wilson Tunnel

Highway repairs always incur some inconvenience, but folks ought to be willing to put up with closing the left lane of the Honolulu-bound side of the Wilson Tunnel. Read more

Yes, it will mean slower traffic 24/7 until the work is finished, but that work — replacing elements in the support structure of the tunnel — is not to be delayed. There are 350 of the support rods in both tunnels and eight faulty ones were found in inspection.

That’s eight too many. Welcome, new stainless- steel rods. Do your stuff.

Property tax assessments going up

Oahu property owners, brace yourselves for some sticker shock. The city’s property tax assessments for 2022 have been sent, and the aggregate assessed valuation of all Oahu real property rose from $279.29 billion to $305.79 billion, about an 9.5% increase. The residential classification saw an approximate increase of 8.2%, with the Residential A class (a second home not occupied by the owner) increasing a whopping 39%.

All that revenue is good for city coffers, of course, with more fundng for public core services. Homeowners who’ve been tracking Oahu’s record home prices might not be totally surprised at their land valuations — still, bigger payments can hurt family finances.