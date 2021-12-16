Prep football capsules: A look at this week’s state playoff games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 6 ‘Iolani vs. Aiea

Skippa Diaz Stadium

Friday, 7 p.m.

The battle of coach Wendells, Wendell Say of Aiea and Wendell Look of ‘Iolani, pits the Division I champions of the ILH and OIA.

‘Iolani (9-0, 5-0 ILH D-I/II) has been virtually perfect, but Look doesn’t change the approach. He studied Aiea inside and out.

“The word that comes is they’re physical,” Look said. “Aggressive. Athletic. And they have good size. We’ve got our work cut out.”

The Raiders bring a highly mobile offensive line and 1,000-yard rusher Brody Bantolina. The senior has rushed for 1,022 yards and 22 TDs out of their four-wide spread offense.

Aiea (4-2, 3-2) had constant battles in OIA D-I, including a 17-14 title-game win over Moanalua last week. However, Na Alii hasn’t faced an offense with the balance and commitment to running the ball like ‘Iolani.

“They’ve got some good size up front. (Defensive coordinator) Mika (Liilii) does a good job with his schemes. He’s very aggressive,” Look said.

If Aiea comes after ‘Iolani’s ground attack, the onus would switch to junior quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui. The first-year starter has grown stronger each week and has now passed for 1,302 yards and 15 TDs with just two picks in 190 attempts.

Aiea QB Eziekiel Olie has been a big-play, big-risk playmaker at times. Olie has passed for 1,367 yards with 14 TDs and 12 interceptions. Jayden Chanel (25 catches, 436 yards, seven TDs) and Geronimo Ulgaran (34, 470, four) lead the receiving corps.

‘Iolani has won the last three matchups, including a 31-10 win in 2019. Aiea has not beaten ‘Iolani since Sept. 12, 1964 (21-2).

No. 10 Konawaena vs. No. 8 Lahainaluna

Skippa Diaz Stadium

Friday, 3 p.m.

After years of thrilling battles in the D-II postseason, Konawaena coach Brad Uemoto has one thought now that his program is facing the Lunas in D-I: “How did we end up with Lahainaluna again?”

Lahainaluna (6-0) got quite a scare from Baldwin two weeks ago in the regular-season finale, pulling out a 29-22 win. Noa Gordon conducts the Lunas’ offensive attack, one of the best in the state when it comes to discipline and deception.

Ian-Jay Cabanilla, Kaulana Tihada and Gordon lead the rushing attack. The trend toward a more balanced offense in recent years took a different direction in 2021. No Luna receiver has more than 10 catches.

Meanwhile, Konawaena (6-0) lost a ton of players to transfer, but still outlasted Hilo twice to claim a state berth. Keoki Alani has thrown 20 TD passes. The sophomore has help from a consistent O-line, senior wide receiver Kamaehu Makanui and junior running back Kawelu Kaiawe.

“Keoki has glimpses of Austin Ewing,” Uemoto said, referring to the former standout QB. “Kamaehu kind of reminds me of some kids early on like Keenan Gaspar, more of an athletic type, basketball player, high-points a lot of catches. Kawelu reminds me a lot of Algene Kelekolio. He’s more of a north-south runner. He just runs the ball really hard.”

Defensive lineman Maui Ellis-Noa, defensive end Chray Flanary and linebacker Anthony Torres spark the Wildcats’ defense.

The Lunas seemed to have Konawaena’s number, going back to their epic six-OT championship game in 2017. Lahainaluna won 75-69, one week after ousting ‘Iolani, 35-27. Konawaena had edged Waipahu, 53-50, to reach the final.

In 2016, Lahainaluna toppled Konawaena 28-14 in a D-II semifinal before winning the title, 21-14, against Kapaa.

No. 1 Kahuku vs. No. 5 Campbell

Skippa Diaz Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Kahuku (8-0, 7-0 OIA) has beaten Campbell (5-3, 4-2) in the regular season, 49-23 (Nov. 27). Campbell’s 33-14 win over Waianae last week propelled the Sabers into the state tourney.

Kahuku had to rally to overcome Mililani, a first this season for the OIA champions. Wet, cold weather was a factor, but Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho got a golden performance from the defense again.

“You never want a test like that, spot up a team 14 points in a championship game, but what was impressive is the way they fought back, remained confident and just finished the game. For sure it helps us. To come back in rainy, cold conditions, that’s a boost for us heading into the state tournament,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku’s new-look offense, a full commitment to the passing game and offensive balance, has been highly productive. Quarterbacks Jason Mariteragi (1,083 yards, 14 TDs) and Waika Crawford (701 yards, 12 TDs) have thrived in an uptempo attack with Kainoa Carvalho (34 receptions, 788 yards, seven TDs) and Kealoha Kaio (34, 473, nine) running perfect routes.

Carvalho won’t hesitate to go smashmouth with a jumbo-personnel package to control the chains and the clock.

“Now we’re not going to catch anyone off guard. Kaikai (Carvalho) and Kealoha (Kaio). All of our defensive guys. It’s always harder to play someone the second time,” said Carvalho, who notes this is the fifth time Kahuku and Campbell have played dating back to the 2019 season.

The Sabers enter the state tourney with two viable options at QB with Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi (1,461 passing yards, 15 TD passes) and Jonah Tofagau-Tavui, a receiver-turned-passer (424 yards from scrimmage) who can pick up chunk yardage as a scrambler.

“Campbell has gotten better,” Carvalho said. The two QBs have such different styles. We believe they’re going to mix it up. Last game against Waianae, they deployed a lot of two-back (formations).”