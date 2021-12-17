comscore Investigation targets private and public cybersecurity threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Investigation targets private and public cybersecurity threat

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint nationwide call for potential victims and information about the global Log4j software vulnerability that is being exploited by hackers and foreign intelligence agencies in attempts to gain access and disrupt U.S. corporate and government networks and systems. Read more

