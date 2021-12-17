comscore University of Hawaii cornerback Colby Burton trusts the process to earn a start in the Hawaii Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii cornerback Colby Burton trusts the process to earn a start in the Hawaii Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive back Colby Burton (22) during morning football practice at UH Manoa’s Ching Field in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive back Colby Burton (22) during morning football practice at UH Manoa’s Ching Field in Honolulu.

  • UH ATHLETICS Colby Burton

    UH ATHLETICS

    Colby Burton

University of Hawaii football player Colby Burton was the one who was not done. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 17, 2021

Scroll Up