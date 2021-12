Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Straub Medical Center has been trumpeting the groundbreaking for its new medical center (“Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). Read more

Straub’s new center doesn’t look like much

Straub Medical Center has been trumpeting the groundbreaking for its new medical center (“Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). Good for them and good for Hawaii.

However, looking at the pictures of the proposed center, my only response is, “Meh.” What a waste of an opportunity to beautify the area! It is so plain, it could almost be a federal prison. Who the heck did they choose as an architect for this project?

Hopefully, the interior and the structural function are at least up to par. Clearly, the architect has zero artistic ability. My suggestion to Straub is to hire a more artistic architect to improve the exterior fascia before it is too late. Ugh!

Ronald Kienitz

Kailua

Why can’t government agencies act quickly?

Why is it so hard for government entities to just acknowledge that something went wrong and fix the problem? If it was any other entity, we would expect a quick solution.

I work in the food service industry and know firsthand about having to take care of a problem right away, and that goes for any organization, even the ones that work with, and have contracts with, them.

So why can’t we the people, and also those who serve in these entities, get the same consideration? Especially when it comes to our and their health and well being?

Wouldn’t it be in their best interest to show that they really do care about the community they’re part of?

Craig Kutsunai

Kapahulu

HOPES AND DREAMS

It’s time to reflect on the past year, and to share some hopes and dreams for 2022. Time to wish for better — whether it be in community spirit, public health, policy issues or personal growth. In the spirit of the season, we are accepting letters (150 words max) and essays (500-600 words) with uplifting or hopeful messages to share during this holiday season; the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 21. A collection of them will run on Dec. 26. Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. #500, Honolulu 96813, care of Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter