comscore Editorial: Delays for new stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Delays for new stadium

  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Whenever timetables are proclaimed for government projects, target dates often aren’t met. So it’s not so surprising that the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) failed to meet its own heralded Dec. 15 deadline, to get request for proposal (RFP) specs out to three developer groups bidding to build a new stadium at Halawa. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy must work to regain trust

Scroll Up