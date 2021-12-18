Hawaii Gov. David Ige urges residents to get vaccinated for COVID as omicron, delta variants surge on Oahu
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The Waikiki Shell’s testing site saw more than 300 clients by Thursday afternoon. City and County of Honolulu officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at the Blaisdell Center and Waikiki Shell to meet the continued needs.