Hawaii Gov. David Ige urges residents to get vaccinated for COVID as omicron, delta variants surge on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gov. David Ige urges residents to get vaccinated for COVID as omicron, delta variants surge on Oahu

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Waikiki Shell’s testing site saw more than 300 clients by Thursday afternoon. City and County of Honolulu officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at the Blaisdell Center and Waikiki Shell to meet the continued needs.

In a possible sign of what’s in store this winter, the number of new statewide COVID-19 infections surged Friday to 797 cases, the highest count in more than three months, according to the state Department of Health. Read more

