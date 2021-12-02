1st confirmed case of omicron variant detected in Hawaii, state health officials say

Hawaii Department of Health State Laboratories Division today confirmed the first known case of the more contagious omicron variant has been detected in Hawaii.

The Oahu resident under the age of 65 tested positive for the variant with moderate symptoms and was previously been infected with COVID-19, but was never vaccinated. State health officials said the individual had no recent history of travel, which indicates community spread.

“This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern. It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds,” said state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, said in a news release.

State health officials said the Diagnostic Laboratory Services on Monday identified a specimen with a molecular clue indicating the possibility of the omicron variant and today confirmed the omicron variant in the Oahu resident’s test using expedited whole genome sequencing.

“Throughout the pandemic, DOH’s state lab has been a leader in conducting COVID-19 genomic sequencing, which is how the Omicron variant was identified. Our surveillance system is working. This announcement serves as a reminder to be extremely careful to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially during the holiday season,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a news release.

So far, the omicron variant has been detected in at least 23 countries and at least two other states.