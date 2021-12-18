comscore Lahainaluna drops Konawaena to advance to Division I state football final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahainaluna drops Konawaena to advance to Division I state football final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  Lahainaluna's Ian-Jay Cabanilla broke free during the second quarter against Konawaena on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Ian-Jay Cabanilla broke free during the second quarter against Konawaena on Friday.

  Lahainaluna's Ian-Jay Cabanilla carried the ball during the first half against Konawaena on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Ian-Jay Cabanilla carried the ball during the first half against Konawaena on Friday.

  Konawaena's Roonui Satta-Ellis catches a pass as Lahainaluna's Noah Arase tackles during the second quarter.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena’s Roonui Satta-Ellis catches a pass as Lahainaluna’s Noah Arase tackles during the second quarter.

Ten takeaways by a ballhawking Lahainaluna defense powered a 30-7 win over Konawaena on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships. Read more

