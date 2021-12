Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For over a century, Hollywood production companies have flocked to Hawaii for the ultimate scenic paradise. Our white-sand beaches, lush jungles and dramatic mountains have served as the backdrop for countless films and television shows, including the blockbuster classic “Jurassic Park,” Adam Sandler’s “50 First Dates,” and recently, HBO’s hit series, “The White Lotus.”

Yet, it’s not just Hawaii’s beaches and landscapes that beckon Hollywood producers to our islands — it’s also the production credit. These tax incentives are ushering in a new era for filmmaking here that is fueling nearly every sector of Hawaii’s economy and creating valuable jobs at a crucial time in our state’s history.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on Hawaii’s economy, slashing tourism revenues – which comprise nearly a quarter of the state’s economy – and resulting in enormous financial losses for families and local businesses. As we look toward recovery, it is now more important than ever to diversify and strengthen our local economy.

Thanks to the production credit, the film, television and streaming industry offers a “safe way forward” for Hawaii. With the rapid growth of production, Hawaii is witnessing a cascade of economic impacts and the benefits span across the islands. Notably, the eight films and 13 television productions shot in Hawaii in 2019 and 2020 directly resulted in more than $250 million in wages and more than 4,200 jobs that year alone.

It’s not just the local entertainment industry that benefits from increased production in Hawaii — it is also local businesses like mine. I am the proud owner of Haku Crane & Rigging, which includes assisting productions with set building and stunt and special effects coordination. I have worked with Hollywood’s best on the sets of “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Aquaman 2,” to name a few. My story is indicative of the indirect impact and small businesses that thrive off local productions.

The production credit has resulted in an influx of new films and television shows coming to Hawaii, creating an economic ripple impact for small businesses. The consistent work on productions helps me not only generate reliable, stable revenue for my business, but also allows us to play a small role in creating movie magic.

My business isn’t the only one reaping the benefits of Hawaii’s production boom – when Hollywood productions come to Hawaii to shoot, they hire local vendors, such as catering, ice-making and construction companies. These productions bring with them hundreds of actors and crewmembers who stay in Hawaii to film for months at a time and spend money here. In 2019, the industry facilitated over $10 million in local spending, eating at local restaurants, shopping in our stores and staying at our hotels.

As productions continue to drive spending and job growth, the quality and quantity of local talent and filmmaking infrastructure in Hawaii are growing as well, creating significant new opportunities for future generations. For example, the University of Hawaii is expanding undergraduate programs for film, television and digital production and building new state-of-the-art production facilities. The next generation of Hawaii graduates will be ready and able to take advantage of valuable job opportunities in the industry or start their own businesses here.

With the ongoing threats of COVID-19, it is now more important than ever that Hawaii builds a diversified and resilient economy. The growth of the film, television and streaming industry proves to be crucial to achieving that goal. We’ve experienced first-hand the consequences of relying on our tourism industry to fuel local businesses and generate income for Hawaiian households, especially during a deadly pandemic. That’s why we must protect Hawaii’s production credit and ensure that film and television production continues to provide stable work in a time of such instability. Now is not the time to yell “cut” for the Aloha State.

JC Fiero is the owner of Haku Crane & Rigging.