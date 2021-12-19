comscore Saint Louis squeaks by Mililani in state football semifinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis squeaks by Mililani in state football semifinal

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco broke out of the pocket for some yardage against Mililani on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM A pass play put Mililani in position to score in the fourth quarter.

OIA runner-up Mililani fell just short of ending Saint Louis’ run of consecutive state titles when quarterback Emana Tarape’s last pass was batted away by senior Kawaihinano Kalaukoa to preserve the Crusaders’ 27-25 victory. Read more

