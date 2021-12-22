comscore Kokua Line: How will I know whether I got out of jury duty? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How will I know whether I got out of jury duty?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: I received a summons from the Circuit Court of the 1st Circuit, state of Hawaii, to appear as a trial juror during the week of Jan. 3, 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Pentagon inspector general launches probe of Red Hill

Scroll Up