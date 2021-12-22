comscore Ramel Lloyd lifts Sierra Canyon, breaks opponents’ hearts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ramel Lloyd lifts Sierra Canyon, breaks opponents’ hearts

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Bronny James (0) drove against to the basket over Pembroke Pines forward Elijah Wyche. James scored one point.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sierra Canyon guard Ramel Lloyd drove to the hoop through traffi c as Pembroke Pines players, guard Caelum Ethridge, left, and center Sami Elkamel (23) defended during the second half of an ‘Iolani Classic semifi nal game Tuesday. Lloyd scored 23 points to help Sierra Canyon win 51-48.

Ramel Lloyd was exhausted and Kolby King was in tears. Lloyd, a 6-foot-5 senior, did it again for No. 1 Sierra Canyon (Calif.). The versatile swingman had 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the Trailblazers rallied for a 51-48 win over Pembroke Pines (Fla.) on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

